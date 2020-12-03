Advertisement

MDHHS Director favors COVID-19 ruling in restaurant lawsuit

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MDHHS Director Robert Gordon shares his thoughts on the latest favorable court ruling in the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association lawsuit:

“We are happy that today’s ruling keeps in place measures that will save lives by limiting specific indoor gatherings that greatly increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. The science is settled: public health experts from around the nation and world say these types of actions must be taken to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. These protocols on specific indoor gatherings, along with wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing, give Michigan a fact-based approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can return to a strong economy and get back to normal safely as soon as we can.”

The following statement was provided by the MDHHS.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
MSU starting two-year live-on reinstatement beginning 2021, students react
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent
Ingham County Health Officer sends out letter to encourage COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

On Wednesday night, President Trump’s personal attorney was at the State Capitol to testify the...
President's lawyer testifies before MI house
President’s lawyer testifies at Capitol
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer speaks on emergency order in interview
MFB President Carl Bednarski.
Michigan Farm Bureau President named, wins reelection