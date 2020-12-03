MDHHS Director favors COVID-19 ruling in restaurant lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MDHHS Director Robert Gordon shares his thoughts on the latest favorable court ruling in the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association lawsuit:

“We are happy that today’s ruling keeps in place measures that will save lives by limiting specific indoor gatherings that greatly increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. The science is settled: public health experts from around the nation and world say these types of actions must be taken to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. These protocols on specific indoor gatherings, along with wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing, give Michigan a fact-based approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can return to a strong economy and get back to normal safely as soon as we can.”

The following statement was provided by the MDHHS.

