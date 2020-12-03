Advertisement

Macy’s partnering with Make-A-Wish to donate $2 million

National Believe Week runs through Saturday, Dec. 5.
Letters to Santa can help raise $2 million for Make-A-Wish Michigan
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Make-A-Wish Michigan and Macy’s are celebrating National Believe Week which runs through Saturday, Dec. 5.

For every letter written to Santa, Macy’s will double its donation to Make-A-Wish America. The company is pledging $2 for each letter, up to an extra $1 million, above the existing $1 million campaign goal, to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

Now through Thursday, Dec. 24, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish America, up to $1 million for every letter sent to Santa online or dropped off in Macy’s stores. Letters can be written online at the Make-A-Wish Michigan website HERE. A PDF of a postcard to print at home and drop off at Macy’s stores can be found HERE.

