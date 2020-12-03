Advertisement

Iowa State Hoping to Complete Regular Season Saturday

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, left, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, left, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - No. 12 Iowa State’s most remarkable accomplishment this season might not be beating Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time, or reaching the conference championship game if they do. It could be staying on the field in a season dominated by the pandemic. The Cyclones are one of three Big 12 teams set to finish their 10-game regular season Saturday. The others are Kansas State and Texas Tech. While the Big 12 has only had to reschedule three games so far, there are still the weekly and even daily COVID-19 issues for every team.

