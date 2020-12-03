Governor Whitmer secures extension of Michigan National Guard through March 31 to assist with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has secured the extension of Michigan National Gaurd forces for COVID-19 response through March 31, 2021. Previously title 32 authority, which is what allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was set to expire in December.

“The Michigan National Guard continues to be a crucial part of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Governor Whitmer in an email announcing the development. “I want to thank our men and women in uniform for their dedication and round-the-clock work to protect the people of our state by expanding testing in our communities and ensuring they have what they need to get through this crisis.”

Governor Whitmer also addressed national leadership in her statements.

She wrote, “I implore the president once again to listen to public health experts and work with Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners,” said Governor Whitmer. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in Michigan and across the country, and if we’re going to get through this winter, we need the federal government to step up and provide this crucial support.”

Michigan officials are planning to rely on the Michigan National Guard to provide both logistical and transportation support to help distribute the vaccines when they become available.

