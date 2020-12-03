Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to provide update on pandemic and response

The update will be held at 1:30 p.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II looks on.(State of Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

They will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to discuss the continued effort to slow the spread of the virus.

WILX will have coverage of the discussion this afternoon.

