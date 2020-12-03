Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to provide update on pandemic and response

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

They will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to discuss the continued effort to slow the spread of the virus.

WILX will have coverage of the discussion this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.