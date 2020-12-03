Advertisement

Free Holiday Fun For the Family in Portland

Check out the festive trees
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many families are looking for safe ways to celebrate the holidays this year while still practicing social distancing. You can check out the Christmas Tree Lane presented by Friends of the Red Mill in Portland. The event is free and trees will be on display starting Saturday, December 5th and will be up until January 2nd, 2021.

