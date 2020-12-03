MSU fall 2020 commencement ceremonies to be held virtually; three alumni giving speeches

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University officials have announced that all commencement ceremonies will be held virtually and streamed on the MSU commencement website.

More than 2,600 Michigan State University graduates will be recognized Dec. 18 and 19 at fall 2020 semester commencement ceremonies. Graduate names will be scrolled on the screens at the end of the ceremonies.

“I am incredibly proud of these students for not only completing their degrees but doing so under such difficult circumstances,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “It is fitting to have three highly accomplished alumni serving as our keynote speakers. They remind us of the impact we can have on the world as Spartans.”

Todd Penegor, president and CEO of The Wendy’s Co., will be keynote speaker for the master’s degree ceremony on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. Penegor grew up in Iron Mountain, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Marta Tienda, professor of sociology and public affairs and the Maurice P. During professor in demographic studies at Princeton University, will address doctoral degree recipients on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The daughter of Mexican migrant laborers, she has focused her career on academic activism on behalf of disadvantaged populations everywhere.

Former MSU men’s basketball star and current member of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, will address EASTbaccalaureate degree recipients on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.