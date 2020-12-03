Davis To Stay With Lakers

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to his agent. One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. Agent Rich Paul tells The Associated Press that Davis’ deal includes an early termination clause prior to the fifth year, but the contract is still a clear declaration that the 27-year-old Davis sees his long-term future with the 17-time NBA champions. The Lakers acquired Davis in a trade before last season, shipping most of their young core to New Orleans.