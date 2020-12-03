Advertisement

Davis To Stay With Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 103-88 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020
-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to his agent. One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. Agent Rich Paul tells The Associated Press that Davis’ deal includes an early termination clause prior to the fifth year, but the contract is still a clear declaration that the 27-year-old Davis sees his long-term future with the 17-time NBA champions. The Lakers acquired Davis in a trade before last season, shipping most of their young core to New Orleans.

