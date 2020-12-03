City of Lansing to hold Holiday Nights of Lights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday Nights of Lights is a free drive-through event featuring holiday lights throughout Frances Park in Lansing.

Thursday Mayor Andy Schor today announced the event will take place every weekend in December from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., starting December 4.

“The City of Lansing will continue to be creative in offering socially distant and safe activities for our residents as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The Holiday Nights of Lights will be a family-friendly and free drive-thru event at Frances Park, that is an opportunity to get out of the house and into the holiday spirit throughout the month of December,” said Mayor Schor.

Weekends in December from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

December 4-6, 2020

December 11-13, 2020

December 18-20, 2020

December 24-27, 2020

