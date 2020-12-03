Advertisement

City of Lansing to hold Holiday Nights of Lights

Free drive-through Festival of Holiday Lights at Frances Park
(WCTV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday Nights of Lights is a free drive-through event featuring holiday lights throughout Frances Park in Lansing.

Thursday Mayor Andy Schor today announced the event will take place every weekend in December from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., starting December 4.

“The City of Lansing will continue to be creative in offering socially distant and safe activities for our residents as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The Holiday Nights of Lights will be a family-friendly and free drive-thru event at Frances Park, that is an opportunity to get out of the house and into the holiday spirit throughout the month of December,” said Mayor Schor.

Weekends in December from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

  • December 4-6, 2020
  • December 11-13, 2020
  • December 18-20, 2020
  • December 24-27, 2020

