Burrow Undergoes Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) as Burrows is carted away off the field during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrows left the game with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)(Al Drago | AP)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
-CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The Bengals said Burrow’s procedure yesterday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.” Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.

