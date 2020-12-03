Burrow Undergoes Surgery

-CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The Bengals said Burrow’s procedure yesterday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.” Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.

