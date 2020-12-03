Advertisement

Bond lowered for two in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Brothers William and Michael Null are facing terrorism charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Brothers William (left) and Michael Null are facing terrorism charges in the plot to kidnap...
Brothers William (left) and Michael Null are facing terrorism charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(Antrim County Sheriff's Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge has lowered the bond for two suspects in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Wednesday attorneys for twin brothers Michael and William Null appeared virtually before a judge in Antrim County. The attorneys argued the $250,000 “all-cash” bond is constitutionally excessive. A state prosecutor countered, saying the brothers are extremely dangerous.

The Nulls are facing charges of providing material support for terrorism potentially a 20-year felony. At first, 86th District Court Judge Michael S. Stepka denied the request. He then agreed to change it to a 10% cash surety bond

“Even though the charges fall into a category that does not congregate against an individual, they are still allegedly a danger to the public, government officials, the governor, law enforcement from everything I’ve read in the motion,” said Stepka.

The Null brothers are among 13 people facing state or federal charges in the alleged plot. Investigators say they planned to overthrow several state governments that they believed violated the U.S. Constitution.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges in Vermontville Highway crash that lead to the death of three children
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended due to emergency order violations
MSP investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
Ingham County Health Officer sends out letter to encourage COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer speaks on emergency order in interview

Latest News

Whitmer recognizes Dec. 3 as Persons with Disabilities Day
The synchronization of Earth and Mars' orbits happens every 26 months.
Musk: SpaceX will put people on Mars by 2026
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of...
Putin orders large-scale vaccination program
12-3 AM Weather