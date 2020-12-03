Bond lowered for two in Whitmer kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge has lowered the bond for two suspects in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Wednesday attorneys for twin brothers Michael and William Null appeared virtually before a judge in Antrim County. The attorneys argued the $250,000 “all-cash” bond is constitutionally excessive. A state prosecutor countered, saying the brothers are extremely dangerous.

The Nulls are facing charges of providing material support for terrorism potentially a 20-year felony. At first, 86th District Court Judge Michael S. Stepka denied the request. He then agreed to change it to a 10% cash surety bond

“Even though the charges fall into a category that does not congregate against an individual, they are still allegedly a danger to the public, government officials, the governor, law enforcement from everything I’ve read in the motion,” said Stepka.

The Null brothers are among 13 people facing state or federal charges in the alleged plot. Investigators say they planned to overthrow several state governments that they believed violated the U.S. Constitution.

