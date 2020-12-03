Advertisement

AAA survey finds men drive more aggressively than women

The survey found 79% of Americans drive aggressively
AAA survey finds men speed more than women.
AAA survey finds men speed more than women.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - A new AAA survey shows men are more aggressive behind the wheel than women.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said data shows men tend to speed, tailgate and make rude gestures at other drivers.

The survey found 79% of Americans drive aggressively- regardless of gender.

Speeding is most common behavior, followed by tailgating, making rude gestures or honking at other drivers and running red lights.

“Speeding, red-light running, and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers, and others sharing the road,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy. “Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind, and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely.”

AAA recommends drivers follow the posted speed limits, using turn signals and be considerate in parking lots.

“If you encounter an aggressive driver on the road or find your temper rising, remember to slow yourself down, breathe deeply, and safely create distance between you and other motorists. Aggressive drivers are likely not thinking about their potential impact on others until it is too late,” said Nelson.

