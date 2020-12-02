Advertisement

USWNT settles part of discrimination lawsuit

Members of the women’s team sued the US Soccer Federation in 2019.
The USWNT sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination. / (MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WILX) - The US Women’s Soccer Team has settled part of their gender discrimination lawsuit.

Members of the women’s team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2019. After their historic World Cup win last year, the women’s team says they were paid less than the men’s team and didn’t have equal working conditions.

This new settlement pledges to implement policies related to hotel accommodations, staffing, venues, and travel. It does not resolve the claim of unequal pay. The women’s team says they are planning on appealing a ruling that threw that part of the lawsuit out.

