Suspect arrested in CA mall shooting on Black Friday

Police believe 18-year-old Damario Beck opened fire inside the Arden Fair Mall, killing 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed-James and 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr.

Beck, who turned 18 years old just two months ago, is being held on no bail for two counts of murder.

Neighbors said they always knew Beck to be a good kid.

“He was a kid that kind of kept to himself,” said Arthur Watson. “I’d speak to him and he’d speak back and keep walking. I also know he liked to play basketball. He would play basketball at the park all of the time with the other kids. as far as I am concerned, he was a good kid.”

Sacramento police are still investigating a motive but believe a verbal altercation began between two groups who knew each other, which escalated into a shooting.

