Suspect arrested in CA mall shooting on Black Friday

An 18-year-old suspect is sitting in a Sacramento jail.
Police stand outside Arden Fair Mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Police stand outside Arden Fair Mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days. Police later said the suspect had fled and there was no active threat to the mall. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)(Paul Kitagaki Jr. | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WILX) - Sacramento police have a suspect who is accused of being the shooter who killed two brothers at a California mall on Black Friday.

Police believe 18-year-old Damario Beck opened fire inside the Arden Fair Mall, killing 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed-James and 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr.

Beck, who turned 18 years old just two months ago, is being held on no bail for two counts of murder.

Neighbors said they always knew Beck to be a good kid.

“He was a kid that kind of kept to himself,” said Arthur Watson. “I’d speak to him and he’d speak back and keep walking. I also know he liked to play basketball. He would play basketball at the park all of the time with the other kids. as far as I am concerned, he was a good kid.”

Sacramento police are still investigating a motive but believe a verbal altercation began between two groups who knew each other, which escalated into a shooting.

