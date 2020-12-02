Secretary of State reports Michigan clerks rejected over 15,300 absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Secretary of State reports over 15,300 absentee ballots were rejected in the November 3 general election.

This year’s general election featured 3.3 million absentee ballots in the state of Michigan, which amounts to 57% of the 5.3 million cast.

According to the Secretary of State, the number of absentee ballots accounts for less than half of a percent, with 0.46% of the 3.3 million being rejected.

12% of the ballots rejected were votes cast by voters who moved to another jurisdiction before Election Day, with a total of 4,090 votes.

11% of the ballots rejected were votes cast by voters who mailed their votes while alive but died before Election Day, with a total of 3,469 votes, and 3,328 of the votes rejected were ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on November 3.

This is a rise of almost 5,000 absentee ballots compared to 10,600 in the August primary election. Notably, the rate of rejection for signature issues fell from August to November, from 0.14% to 0.1%, and the number of ballots that arrived after the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day also dropped, from 6,400 in August to 3,300 in November.

“I am extremely proud of the 1,600 clerks across the state who embraced the record setting turnout including more than double the number of absentee ballots ever cast in a Michigan election and vigilantly ensured that all valid ballots were counted,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors.”

