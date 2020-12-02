Advertisement

Schedule changes for WILX on Wednesday, December 2

WILX News 10 logo
WILX News 10 logo(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10′s First at 5 will be on at 3 p.m. today.

Due to the postponement of the Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers game to Wednesday, December 2, WILX will be going through some schedule changes.

Here’s how you can keep up to date with all your local news:

WILX will be airing a special 3 p.m. half hour newscast in place of News 10′s First at 5 before coverage of the game begins at 3:30. You can catch that right here on WILX News 10.

WILX will also be streaming our normal 6 p.m. newscast on our website, wilx.com.

Thank you for being a News 10 viewer.

