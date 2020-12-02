Advertisement

Quarterbacks Return to Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the...
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Kansas City Chiefs play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds, File)(Justin Edmonds | AP)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien (RIH’-pihn) and Blake Bortles will be allowed to rejoin their teammates at practice Wednesday after the Denver Broncos activated them from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their return means practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton won’t have to be the one taking the snaps at Kansas City next weekend as he did in Denver’s 31-3 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

The Broncos were forced to play the Saints without any of their quarterbacks after Lock, Rypien and Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts 24 hours earlier for having been mask-less around QB Jeff Driskel before he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving.

The NFL denied Denver’s request to push the Saints game back 48 hours, which would have allowed their QBs to return to action. So they turned to Hinton, a former quarterback in college, and sprinkled in some direct snaps to running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay.

Lock, Rypien and Bortles were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after testing negative for a fifth consecutive day.

