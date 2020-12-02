No. 8 MSU @ No. 6 Duke: Live updates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans have their toughest test on the road against the Duke Blue Devils.

There are no fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but that doesn’t mean things will be easy for MSU.

Live game updates below:

15:40 1H: Duke 11, Michigan State 3. Spartans are in foul trouble early with five. Rocket Watts with the only points for Michigan State.

11:46 1H: Duke 13, Michigan State 7. After a sloppy start, the Spartans are mounting a little comeback. Aaron Henry with a couple of field goals brings them within 6.

7:39 1H: Duke 18, Michigan State 15. Michigan State chipping away at Duke’s lead. Aaron Henry leads all scorers with 6 points. Spartans with 8 fouls and 7 turnovers.

3:57 1H Duke 27, Michigan State 24. Henry still leads in points with 8. Joey Hauser hits his first three of the season. Duke already in the Double Bonus.

HALFTIME: Michigan State 37, Duke 33. Michigan State takes the lead into the half.

