National Package Protection Day encourages alertness during busy season

$5.4 billion worth of purchases are lost each year to porch pirates.
Repeat porch pirates can be charged with a felony in the state of Michigan. (Source: WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National Package Protection Day comes after days of sales when deliveries will be coming in droves and thieves will be on the hunt.

The day is meant to encourage people to be on the lookout for package thefts.

According to a survey by Finder, $5.4 billion worth of purchases is lost each year to porch pirates, averaging a value of $156.82 worth of stolen items for each American affected.

Some ways to avoid becoming a victim:

  • Alerting your neighbors to hide or bring in your packages that might be arriving when you’re away.
  • Spread the word in your neighborhood about protecting deliveries.
  • Have packages sent to your workplace instead of home.
  • Request deliveries require a signature.
  • Using a P.O. box for deliveries.
  • Invest in a video surveillance system that allows you to speak to potential thieves, possibly scaring them away.

Additionally, curbside pickup is an option that has become widely available from many retailers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, often with no additional charge. According to Coresight Research about three-fourths of the top 50 store-based retailers in the United States offered curbside pickup as of August.

