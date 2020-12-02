Advertisement

National education test postponed until 2022

Federal officials say the tests, used to track what US students know, are being pushed to 2022.
(KOTA)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2021 National Math and Reading Tests have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal officials say the tests, used to track what US students know, are being pushed to 2022. There were concerns about whether testing in early 2021 would be feasible, or even produce valid results during the pandemic.

In a post on the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) website, commissioner James Woodworth, PhD said he felt the move would be in the best interests of the country.

“Due to the impact of the COVID pandemic on school operations, it will not be possible for NCES to conduct the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assessments in accordance with the statutory requirements defined by the Education Sciences Reform Act (ESRA) which requires NAEP to be conducted in a valid and reliable manner every 2 years,” said Woodworth. “As Commissioner for Education Statistics, I feel it would be in the best interests of the country and keeping with the intent of ESRA to postpone the next NAEP collection to 2022. By postponing the collection, we are allowing time for conditions on the ground to stabilize before attempting a large-scale national assessment.”

Hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders typically take the national assessment of educational progress tests every other year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
MSU starting two-year live-on reinstatement beginning 2021, students react
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent
Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service

Latest News

MSP investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
No charges in Vermontville Highway crash that lead to the death of three children
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Dive boat captain indicted on multiple counts of manslaughter
WILX News 10 logo
Schedule changes for WILX on Wednesday, December 2
Michigan State Police encouraging 5th graders to participate in a national poster contest
MSP seeking participants for National Missing Children’s Day poster contest