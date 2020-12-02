National education test postponed until 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2021 National Math and Reading Tests have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal officials say the tests, used to track what US students know, are being pushed to 2022. There were concerns about whether testing in early 2021 would be feasible, or even produce valid results during the pandemic.

In a post on the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) website, commissioner James Woodworth, PhD said he felt the move would be in the best interests of the country.

“Due to the impact of the COVID pandemic on school operations, it will not be possible for NCES to conduct the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assessments in accordance with the statutory requirements defined by the Education Sciences Reform Act (ESRA) which requires NAEP to be conducted in a valid and reliable manner every 2 years,” said Woodworth. “As Commissioner for Education Statistics, I feel it would be in the best interests of the country and keeping with the intent of ESRA to postpone the next NAEP collection to 2022. By postponing the collection, we are allowing time for conditions on the ground to stabilize before attempting a large-scale national assessment.”

Hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders typically take the national assessment of educational progress tests every other year.

