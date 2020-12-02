MSP seeking participants for National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting 5th grade students statewide to participate in the 2021 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The annual contest will help promote child safety while highlighting the issue of missing and/or exploited children. Currently, there are almost 700 missing children in Michigan.

Michigan’s top artist will have a chance to win the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and having their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

To enter, create original artwork and complete an application found HERE. The application must include a description of the artwork and a short biography of the artist, which can be written or typed.

Contest Rules:

Applicants must be in the 5th grade

The original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” and that phrase must appear somewhere on the poster

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be considered

The finished product must measure 8½ x 14 inches

Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, and mailed to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821

Artists from Michigan won the national contest in 2015 and 2018.

