MSP investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge

The act is a felony under section 750.552c of the Michigan Penal Code.
(WLUC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) said Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a case of felony trespassing after images circulating on social media showed someone climbing on one of the towers.

MBA staff became aware of images shared on social media that were apparently shot from the top of one of the bridge towers. They reviewed an incident in which an alarm was activated on the bridge during the early morning hours one day in early November.

Staff investigated the alarm but were unable to immediately determine how it was activated. When another alarm was activated several hours later, they observed someone leaving the bridge. Local authorities were called to investigate but that person could not be located.

“This is not a harmless stunt; it’s inexcusably reckless,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “This individual risked not only his own life but also the lives of those crossing the bridge beneath him and would have threatened the safety of emergency personnel and Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) staff had a rescue been needed.”

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director Paul C. Ajegba, a member of the MBA, stressed the need for a thorough examination of security protocols.

“It is very troubling that someone would put their own life at risk not to mention that of others just for photos and thrills on our state’s signature bridge,” said Ajegba. “While the Michigan State Police continue their investigation, I have also asked the MDOT employees at the bridge to conduct a thorough review and implement measures to prevent future incursions.”

MSP D/Sgt. Gary Demers of the St. Ignace Post said the person responsible could face felony charges of trespassing at a key transportation facility.

“We will use all of our resources to identify and prosecute this individual,” said Demers.

