Michigan’s Game With Maryland Canceled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s football game in Ann Arbor against Maryland scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled. Michigan has Covid issues within its team which caused practices this week to be held with virtual meetings only. The game will not be made up. Michigan has a 2-4 record and is due to play at Ohio State Dec. 12th. If Michigan does not play another home game this season it would mark the first time in school history the Wolverines did not win a home game during the fall-- with losses this season to Michigan State, Wisconsin and Penn State.

