Advertisement

Michigan tops 370,000 cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 2, Michigan health officials have reported 6,955 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 81 deaths. The state total now sits at 373,197 cases and 9,405 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,736 cases and 24 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,161 cases and 45 deaths.

Ingham County reports 9,313 cases and 119 deaths.

Jackson County reports 5,433 cases and 100 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,064 cases and 44 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
MSU starting two-year live-on reinstatement beginning 2021, students react
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent
Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service

Latest News

WILX Weather Evening 12/2/2020
Greater Lansing Food Bank increases food distributions
Schools prepare for sports to resume
Schools prepare for sports to resume
Secretary of State reports Michigan clerks rejected over 15,300 absentee ballots