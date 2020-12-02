Michigan tops 370,000 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 2, Michigan health officials have reported 6,955 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 81 deaths. The state total now sits at 373,197 cases and 9,405 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,736 cases and 24 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,161 cases and 45 deaths.

Ingham County reports 9,313 cases and 119 deaths.

Jackson County reports 5,433 cases and 100 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,064 cases and 44 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

