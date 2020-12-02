Advertisement

Maryland Hoops Game Canceled

MGN Online Photo
MGN Online Photo(WKYT)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - George Mason has called off its men’s basketball game at Maryland scheduled for Friday because of what the Virginia school says is a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

George Mason announced Wednesday that its team “temporarily paused activities” after the result showed up during routine testing, which happens three times a week.

Maryland is 3-0 this season, while George Mason is 2-1. Neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25.

Most Read

Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
MSU starting two-year live-on reinstatement beginning 2021, students react
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent
Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde...
Bills Getting Some Key Players Back
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the second half of an NFL...
More Covid Issues For Browns
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the...
Quarterbacks Return to Broncos
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Michigan’s Game With Maryland Canceled