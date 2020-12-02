Maryland Hoops Game Canceled

UNDATED (AP) - George Mason has called off its men’s basketball game at Maryland scheduled for Friday because of what the Virginia school says is a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

George Mason announced Wednesday that its team “temporarily paused activities” after the result showed up during routine testing, which happens three times a week.

Maryland is 3-0 this season, while George Mason is 2-1. Neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25.