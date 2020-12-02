Advertisement

Ingham County Health Officer sends out letter to encourage COVID-19 restrictions

(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail reacts after the letter she sent to state Senate leaders went public.

The letter was sent Monday as Officer Vail has received complaints from members in the legislature and staffers about guidelines not being followed.

Read the letter here:

Official letter.
Official letter.(WILX)

“This is not the first time I’ve had the occasion to write such a letter,” Vail said. “The letter really pretty much framed it around, you know, the legislature is also an employer as an employer the, you know, the MIOSHA rules for employers are in effect for them as well.”

State senator Curtis Hertel Jr. says he hopes his colleagues will start to take this virus more seriously.

Senator Hertel says there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 from members in the Senate, House, and people on staff.

“We have the potential to spread this disease throughout the entire state because all of us are driving into Lansing together and then when we leave that building we’re going to every section of the state. It’s almost the worst place to have an outbreak,” said Hertel. “We have a responsibility to lead. We have a responsibility to an example to the public and we have a responsibility to not be part of spreading this virus.”

