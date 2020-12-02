Advertisement

House approves bill to protect victims of domestic violence, human trafficking

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, the Michigan House of Representatives approved Sen. Ruth Johnson’s legislation to help protect victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking by keeping their physical addresses hidden from their offenders.

“For many survivors of these heinous crimes, escaping from their abusers could mean the difference between life and death,” said Johnson, R-Holly. “This bipartisan package is about saving lives and giving survivors some peace of mind by reducing the risk that they will be threatened or harmed again. Currently, 37 other states offer some type of address confidentiality program to protect victims, and I am extremely pleased that we are one step closer to establishing this protection in Michigan.”

The program would enable victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking to receive a unique identification number and a legal substitute address, such as a post office box, to use in place of their actual physical address for voting, driver’s licenses and other state interactions. The state would then keep their actual address confidential.

The program would also afford children the same address confidentiality if they are at risk of being threatened or physically harmed, or if they or their parents or guardians are victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, rape or sexual battery.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent
A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart

Latest News

12-2 Morning Weather
On-campus living at Michigan State University will be extended to include a second year,...
Students must spend two years on campus
FLAG organization helps restaurants and frontline workers
FLAG organization helps restaurants and frontline workers
Ingham County Health Officer sends out letter to encourage COVID-19 restrictions