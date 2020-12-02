Greater Lansing Food Bank increases food distributions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feeding America reported 50 million Americans may not have enough food by the end of this year. In Michigan, officials said almost one in five people do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Michelle Lantz, CEO of Greater Lansing Food Bank said, “Prior to the pandemic there were about 13 percent of our population in Michigan deemed food insecure. That has risen to 19 percent.”

Experts attribute the rise in food assistance to the Coronavirus pandemic. 800 thousand people have filed for first-time jobless claims.

“There are so many people who this is the first time they’ve ever had to seek food out before,” said Lantz. “Obviously when the pandemic hit in March there was a spike and then we had a lot of stimulus dollars come down from the national level and that helped people be able to purchase their own food. But a lot of that has run out so families again are really struggling to put food on their tables.”

Families can receive about two weeks worth of food.

Lantz said, “We try to send between 60 and 70 pounds of food per families for the mobile distributions and at our pantries and agencies they roughly give 40 and 50 pounds of food.”

The food bank offers three to four mobile food trucks in each Mid-Michigan county, but even those trucks are running out of food.

“We’re doing three or four mobiles in each counties and in many cases we’re running out of food at those mobiles because even though we’re anticipating an increase in the number of people that we’re trying to serve there are more people coming than we anticipated,” said Lantz.

However, Lantz said no one will go without food.

She said, “If we run out of food at a particular mobile we have pamphlets that we’re giving to everybody who didn’t get food so that they can turn around and go to the closest pantries or agencies that have food for them as well. It’s a self declaration, so people don’t have to feel they have to dig out any type of income statement to come in and visit a food pantry.”

If someone is in need of food they can call 2-1-1 to find the nearest food bank.

If anyone would like to donate to the Greater Lansing Food Bank they can fill out a donation form on it’s website.

Lantz said for every dollar that is donated, it makes three meals.

You can find that form here.

