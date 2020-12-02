GA runoff spending tops $300 million

(WILX) - New numbers show the senate run-off election in Georgia is the most expensive senate race of 2020. More than $300 million has been spent on advertising.

Senate incumbent republican Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are facing off against democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The major race will decide which party will control the U.S. Senate.

Experts say voters are tired of the political ads.

“Voters are exhausted,” said Brendan Fischer, Director of Federal Reform with Campaign Legal Center. “They’ve just been through a hotly contested presidential race, they just voted in November and they may not be motivated to vote again in January.”

More than half of the spending has been in Atlanta. 56.1% of the total ad spending has been targeted in Georgia’s largest city, at approximately $152.7 million dollars. Following Atlanta is Savannah, where campaigns have spent $28.2 million.

The two races will “determine the direction of our country for the next 50 to 100 years,” Perdue said at a campaign stop at a shooting range Monday, standing in front of a bus emblazoned with four words: “Win Georgia. Save America.”

“I’m not overstating it. That is the turning point we are potentially at right now,” Perdue added with the sound of gunfire in the distance. “If they get our two seats, it’ll be 50-50. And what that means is the tiebreak will be the vice president. And so they’ll have the majority.”

Ad spending could go up even more, potentially topping $500 million. Georgia’s run-off election is Jan. 5.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.