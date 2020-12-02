Fire Departments ‘serve up’ safety tips to keep in mind while cooking holiday meals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 spoke with the Lansing Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association about how to keep you and your family safe during holiday cooking.

Both say Thanksgiving is the peak day for U.S. home cooking fires followed by the day before Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Below are some tips and recommendations for safely cooking around the holidays:

Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Some types of cooking, especially those that involve frying or sautéing with oil, need continuous attention.



When cooking a turkey, or other items in the oven, stay in your home and check on it regularly.



Set a timer on your stove or phone to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times.



Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels away from direct contact with the cooking area.



Avoid long sleeves and hanging fabrics that could come in contact with a heat source.



Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on a grease fire.



For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you’re confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.



Keep children at least three feet away from the stove and areas where hot food or drink is being prepared or served. Steam or spills from these items can cause severe burns.



Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.