EMU, Henry Ford College partner to offer tuition-free four-year degrees to frontliners

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Eastern Michigan University (EMU) and Henry Ford College (HFC) announced a first of its kind partnership to offer EMU scholarships to frontline workers who complete their HFC associate degree and pursue a bachelor’s degree at EMU.

The partnership is an extension of HFC’s participation in the State of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Futures for Frontliners” scholarship program, which pays for frontline workers to earn a tuition-free degree from a local community college.

EMU and HFC have a long-standing relationship and more than 40 articulation agreements are currently in place, including a recently established pathway for students who have earned an associate nursing degree at Henry Ford College to transfer their credits to Eastern. EMU has over 150 articulation agreements with Michigan community colleges, the most of any university in the state.

“This is great news for the hundreds of thousands of brave men and women who have been serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s good news for our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “From the beginning, creating paths to prosperity for more Michiganders has been a top priority for my administration. I’m proud that our state has developed a way to give back to the Michiganders who have been working around the clock to protect us, and I am grateful for this partnership between Henry Ford College and Eastern Michigan University to help more people get on a path to opportunity.”

EMU will offer the following scholarship opportunities through the partnership:

HFC Frontliners graduates who enroll at EMU and are Pell eligible will receive an EMU Frontliner Scholarship to cover their remaining tuition balance. A Pell Grant plus the EMU Frontliner Scholarship = Free Tuition. The scholarship will cover 12 credits of tuition for five consecutive semesters of enrollment at EMU.

HFC Frontliners graduates who enroll at EMU and are not Pell eligible will receive an EMU Frontliner scholarship of $5,000 that will be split into increments of $1,250 for each of four consecutive semesters of full-time enrollment at 12 or more credit hours per semester.

“Michigan’s frontline workers have worked tirelessly around the clock for months to maintain essential services and to keep our communities safe,” said Eastern Michigan University President James Smith. “This new scholarship initiative is an extension of the excellent collaboration we have had with Henry Ford College for many years and provides a new opportunity to reward frontline workers by creating an affordable path to a college degree.”

The EMU Frontliner Scholarship is available to new students who enroll at EMU.

