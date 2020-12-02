Advertisement

Dive boat captain indicted on multiple counts of manslaughter

A California boat captain has been indicted after the fire that left 34 dead.
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the dive boat Conception is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast.(Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - The captain of a dive boat that caught on fire in California last year has been charged in the deaths of his passengers. A federal grand jury indicted Jerry Boylan on 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter. The indictment accused Boylan of causing their deaths “by his misconduct, negligence, and inattention to his duties.” Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The 75-foot dive boat went up in flames early September 2, 2019, while anchored near Santa Cruz Island. Five crew members, including Boylan, escaped. 33 passengers and one crew member who had been sleeping below deck died, making it one of the deadliest accidents in recent U.S. maritime history

“A pleasant holiday dive trip turned into a hellish nightmare as passengers and one crew member found themselves trapped in a fiery bunkroom with no means of escape,” said US Attorney Nick Hanna in a statement. “The loss of life that day will forever impact the families of the 34 victims.”

Investigators told the National Transportation Safety Board that because some of the recovered bodies were wearing shoes, they believe the victims were awake and trying to escape before being overcome with smoke. Both exits from the bunkroom were blocked by flames and coroner reports list smoke inhalation as the cause of death for all.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

