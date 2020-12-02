Day 2 Clue for the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Each weekday through December 16th we’ll be sharing a new clue from a local business, here on Studio 10! We’ll let you know where to find the answer, and once you have it you’ll head to wilx.com/contests to enter!

Now, it’s Day 2 of the 12 Days of Christmas giveaways presented by Becky Beauchine Kulka! Like the song “The 12 Days of Christmas” goes, as the days go on, the prizes get bigger -so you’ll be entering to win today’s prize PLUS, every prize from the days before!

Today’s clue sponsor is American Bistro...and their clue is “Where can you purchase and redeem American Bistro Gift Cards—you’ll find the answer in their photo gallery at theamerican-bistro.com.”

Once you think you’ve found the answer, head to wilx.com/contests to enter!

Today you’ll be entering to win $30 gift card from American Bistro!

Tomorrow we’ll share the clue for Day #3 and we’ll announce the winner of today’s prize!

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.