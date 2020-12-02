Charlotte police once again enforcing overnight parking ordinance

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Police Department is once again enforcing the overnight parking ordinance.

Overnight parking from 2:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m. is not permitted. The move is in effort to keep the streets and parking lots clear for snow plowing.

Residents who park in the downtown parking lots are required to get a new permit. Permits cost $30 and are available by calling the police department at 543-1552.

Visitor passes are also available at the police department.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.