Bills Getting Some Key Players Back

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, in Orchard Park, N.Y. There?s no shortage of high draft picks making huge impact around the league, especially on offense with the instant success of players like Edwards-Helaire. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
-The Buffalo Bills are in position to get healthier for their stretch run with linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson designated to return to practice after spending time on injured reserve. Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 19. Buffalo also signed receiver Jake Kumerow off its practice squad, adding depth at the position with starter John Brown placed on IR due to an ankle injury last weekend.

