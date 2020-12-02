Advertisement

ARCA Menards Series returns to Michigan International Speedway

Race to be run on August 20 as part of NASCAR weekend
(Ralph Freso | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The ARCA Menards Series has finalized its 2021 schedule, which consists of a race at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, August 20.

That race will kick off the NASCAR weekend at MIS, which will also consist of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on August 21 and the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 22.

Here is the information regarding the Michigan International Speedway 2021 Season:

  • Friday, August 20: ARCA Menards Series race
  • Saturday, August 21: NASCAR Xfinity Series race
  • Sunday, August 22: NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

The 2021 ARCA Menards Series opens on Saturday, February 13 at Daytona International Speedway and concludes with the championship event at Kansas Speedway in October. The 20-race schedule will be contested at 19 different venues.

The ARCA Menards Series boasts a long tradition at Michigan International Speedway having staged at least one race in the Irish Hills each year since 1990. Overall, there have been 39 races in the Series held at MIS. Riley Herbst held off eventual 2020 Series champion Bret Holmes to take the checkered flag in the VizCom 200 on August 9, 2020 at MIS.

For tickets for the 2021 NASCAR race weekend at MIS, click here.

