Virtual job fair looking to hire for 40 manufacturing employers

Employers include Alro Steel, Emergent BioSolutions, WestRock and PepsiCo.
Employers include Alro Steel, Emergent BioSolutions, WestRock and PepsiCo. (Source: Gray DC)
Employers include Alro Steel, Emergent BioSolutions, WestRock and PepsiCo. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With unemployment numbers in Michigan predicted to spike again, Capital Area Manufacturing Council, CAMW, GST Michigan Works!, Michigan Works! Southeast and Lansing Community College will host a virtual manufacturing job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The Virtual Job Fair will feature more than 40 manufacturing employers from across mid-Michigan looking to fill 500+ open jobs. Employers include Alro Steel, Emergent BioSolutions, WestRock and PepsiCo.

Manufacturing employers are looking to hire in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Washtenaw counties among others in the thumb.

“CAMW! is committed to being a valued resource for our regional employers, as well as job seekers,” said Carrie Rosingana, CAMW! chief executive officer. “This year, we’ve pivoted to serving employers and job seekers in remote settings, and virtual job fairs like the Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair allow us to meet the needs of our employer partners and our community. We’re pleased to be partnering with other Michigan Works! agencies, as well as CAMC and LCC, to host this event.”

Job seekers can participate in the virtual fair by using a computer, tablet or smartphone and will need a valid email address and electronic copy of their resume.

