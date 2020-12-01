Advertisement

State Rep. John Chirkun Tests Positive

He is at least the 10th member of the legislature to test positive since March.
MI State Rep. John Chirkun (D-Roseville) has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another Michigan congressman says he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

John Chirkun, a third-term democrat from Roseville, has become at least the 10th member of the legislature to have COVID-19 since March.

Last week, state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, D-Southfield, announced that she had tested positive, saying she may have contracted the disease through a meeting with colleagues.

“On November 12, I was notified that I had been exposed to COVID-19 while working with colleagues, and have been in quarantine since receiving the call, save for leaving home to be tested for the virus,” said Bolden. “Thankfully, my symptoms have been very mild and I am on the mend.”

Two people in the senate also notified the business office of positive tests. It is not yet known if they are senators, employees, or interns.

Chirkun will not attend meetings at the Capitol this week, according to House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills.

