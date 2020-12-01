Advertisement

Stanford Football Team on the Move

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello (3) throws a pass under pressure by Southern California...
Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello (3) throws a pass under pressure by Southern California defensive lineman Brandon Pili (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (KTUU)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Stanford’s football team is taking an extended trip to the Pacific Northwest because of new COVID-19 protocols in California’s Santa Clara County. The rules prohibit practices and games for contact sports for three weeks. The Cardinal will travel to Seattle tomorrow to begin preparing for Saturday’s game at Washington. They will then spend the following week in Corvallis, Oregon, before playing Oregon State on Dec 12. That game had originally been scheduled to be played at Stanford but has been moved because of the new rules.

