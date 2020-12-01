Oversight hearing committee on election, Giuliani speaks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer will testify in the Capital City on Wednesday.

Rudy Giuliani will speak to the House Oversight Committee as it looks into reports of what Republicans are calling election regularities.

On Tuesday night, the president’s hand-picked attorney general has stolen some of Giuliani’s thunder by saying the justice department has not found any evidence of fraud that could affect the outcome of the election.

Rudy Giuliani has been claiming the election was stolen from President Trump and has pushed Republican-controlled legislatures in swing states won by Joe Biden to overturn the results.

He has yet to show any evidence- including when representing the Trump campaign in court.

But, Republicans in the state house and Senate have put out statements welcoming Giuliani’s testimony.

Democrats are criticizing the invitation; saying the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the election are simply destroying American faith in the system.

”I think it’s really irresponsible for the leadership to even allow this to happen. We have many, many, much more important things to be working on here in the Capitol,” said Rep. Christine Greig.

News 10 tried to get in contact with a member of the Republican party for comment on Giuliani’s visit but none were available to interview.

Michigan’s election results have been certified.

Joe Biden won the state by more than 150,000 votes and will get Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

Judges have thrown out several lawsuits filed in our state because of a lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.

