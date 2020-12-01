Okemos teacher creates ‘FLAG’ group to give back to frontline workers and local restaurants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Front Line Appreciation Group, known as FLAG, is a group based in Lansing that was founded by an Okemos High School teacher, Melissa Samluk. The mission of FLAG is to raise money to support local restaurants and deliver that food directly to frontline workers.

“After I joined the Detroit-Area group I said you know we need to do something in the Lansing area,” Samluk said.

The Lansing group is the second FLAG group to be founded in the state; The first one was in Detroit.

“In the Lansing area we have donated to both Sparrow and McClaren (hospital) and we’ve donated to multiple nursing home and other facilities and urgent cares,” Samluk said. “We’ve also (delivered) to 9-1-1 dispatch last week.”

Unlike the main flag group (in New Jersey) and the Detroit-Metro group, Samluk wanted hers to be different.

“The main flag group focused on hospitals, but we chose to branch out to other facilities because we know they have felt the pain and the brunt the virus,” Samluk said.

“Elderly nursing homes and elderly care workers that wouldn’t get the recognitions and are really truly isolating with their patients, they just feel really grateful that we even thought of them,” FLAG Group Member, Trish Funk said.

Funk was the first person Samluk turned to when the group started. Both teachers in Okemos wanted to do good and raise money to purchase food from local restaurants and deliver directly to frontline workers.

“We felt like we were really giving back, and it was safe for the community but also supporting so many people,” Funk said.

Not only does it feed and support frontline workers, but it has been a blessing for local restaurant owners.

“I was so appreciative I heard from them right away and it just worked out so well,” said Owner of Morning Lory Café & Bakery, Lori Conarton. “I was just thankful that they were doing this as an opportunity like mine to generate extra income.”

“Morton’s Fine Catering, they are not doing catering, they have been so appreciative,” Samluk said. “Old Nation Brewing Company have been really appreciative (as well). We have 36 different restaurants that we have supported.”

From those 36 restaurants, FLAG has been able to feed over 4,100 frontline workers.

To learn more about FLAG, you can visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/FLAGLansingArea/.

