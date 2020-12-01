Advertisement

Ohio State Returns to Practice

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the...
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/Pool via Ohio State Athletics)(Joshua A. Bickel | Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispat)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
-COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State football team is resuming full practices in preparation for Saturday’s game at Michigan State. Ohio State said in a one-sentence statement that the team would “resume organized team activities” on this afternoon. The Buckeyes will do so while managing COVID-19 issues, and will be without coach Ryan Day, who tested positive last week. No. 3 Ohio State chose to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of an unacceptable number of COVID cases among players and staff in the program. The Buckeyes need to play this week and next week against Michigan to have enough games in to be eligible for the Big Ten title.

