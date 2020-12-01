NFL game to cause News 10 schedule changes Wednesday

(WILX) - The NFL has confirmed changes to its schedule this week.

The Ravens-Steelers game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night will now take place Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:30pm.

Due to Covid protocol, several games have been postponed throughout the season.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL announced in a statement.

