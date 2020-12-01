Advertisement

NFL game to cause News 10 schedule changes Wednesday

The Ravens-Steelers game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, will now take place Wednesday
(KALB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The NFL has confirmed changes to its schedule this week.

The Ravens-Steelers game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night will now take place Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:30pm.

Due to Covid protocol, several games have been postponed throughout the season.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL announced in a statement.

News 10 will air a special newscast at 3 p.m. an News 10 at 6 p.m. will be livestreamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Studio 10 and News 10 at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will return Thursday, Dec. 3.

Be sure to tune in Wednesday at 3 p.m. for all your news and weather on WILX.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Arizona holds hearing for Trump campaign, GOP on election integrity

Latest News

Dad fights for virtual special education changes
Dad fights for virtual special education changes
Spartans face toughest test in Blue Devils Tuesday Night
No. 8 MSU @ No. 6 Duke: Live updates
Giving Tuesday means more in 2020
Giving Tuesday means more in 2020
COVID-19 cases straining small hospitals
COVID-19 cases straining small hospitals
Oversight hearing committee on election, Giuliani speaks