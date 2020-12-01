MSU vs. Duke game set to happen Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans are looking for revenge after losing last year’s contest at home to the Blue Devils.

It’s sure to be a fierce competition with some new names added to the rivalry.

“The history between us and duke that we’ve had here, it’s a game that we want to win,” said MSU forwared Joey Hauser. “I want to play the best of the best, and Michigan State is going to be playing the best teams year in and year out.”

Tuesday’s matchup between Duke and Michigan State just like games all season will be a little different. An empty Cameron indoor stadium. No Cameron crazies to stoke a competitive fire under the Spartans.

“I’m bummed out that there’s no fans, but it’s going to be the same experience just being there. It’s a legendary place. I’d like to be there...where there’s fans in a hostile environment. I feed off that well, but either way I’m going to bring the same competitiveness to the game,” said MSU forward Malik Hall.

No fans? No problem.

Malik Hall played high school ball at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. He says they never had fans.

“I’m used to playing with nobody watching, and I think it’ll be fun when you have a team where everyone cares about each other, I think it’ll be fun. I think we’ve done well so far with it just being us,” said Hall.

Hall says their team has become much more supportive of each other and he’s excited to see how that works on the road for the first time this season.

“It’s only us, we’re going to try and cheer our teammates on as much as possible. We love the Izzo, but also not having them there shows how much our team is rooting for you, when you have that behind you, it shows the level of care...The people that you’re with every day are there for you no matter what happens,” Hall added.

