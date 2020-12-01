MSU starting two-year live-on reinstatement beginning 2021

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On-campus living at Michigan State University will be extended to include a second year, reinstating a two-year living requirement that has been waived at MSU since the 1980s. The change will take place beginning in the fall of 2021.

University administrators say they have spent several years examining the student success outcomes of on- and off-campus living for undergraduate students, and that students who live on campus have a higher graduation rate. The difference in graduation rates between students who live on or off campus in their second year is larger for students from some underserved groups, almost 10 percentage points.

MSU Senior Vice President for Auxiliary Enterprises Vennie Gore said, “Reinstating the second-year live-on requirement will help us better equip our students with the tools they need, while in a supportive and safe environment, to help them succeed.”

However, this would also mean students would be required to purchase university quarters and would most likely use secondary university services, at a time when MSU is looking to close a significant budget gap.

Currently, first-year students are required to live on campus their first two semesters, or one academic year. The second-year live-on requirement will begin with the first-year entering class of fall 2021. Existing residence hall residents and the first-year incoming class of fall 2020 are exempt. Students who transfer to MSU will continue to be required to live on campus unless they meet the exception criteria.

