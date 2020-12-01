Michigan State football’s only focus is Ohio State, not cancellation scenarios

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio State football is supposed to come to East Lansing this weekend, but the Buckeyes are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Head coach Ryan Day and several other members of the program have tested positive; forcing last week’s game against Illinois to be canceled. These won’t be uncharted waters for Michigan State as the Spartans already lost one game when Maryland had to cancel.

“We’ve been down this road before and you have to be able to adapt,” said MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker. “We have to be able to stay focused. We have to block out the noise.”

The players say they won’t be letting up at all as they continue on with practice this week.

“With a team like Ohio State, you don’t ever want to be unprepared,” said safety Xavier Henderson. “So we’re going to come in with that attitude of ;we’re going to play.’ We’re looking forward to play such a good team. We just got to be better each and every day.”

“It’s nothing that we can control so we’re not even really gonna focus on it, you know,” said quarterback Rocky Lombardi. “There’s really no point in debating whether we’re going to play or not. It’s not going to help us, so we’re going to treat it like it’s a normal week and, you know, obviously this is a good team so we got to prepare like we’re going to play.”

After beating the favorites to win the Big Ten West last week against Northwestern, the Spartans are hoping they get to take a shot at the heavyweight in the East.

“Everybody who came here came to play the best team in the Big Ten. We didn’t come here to beat out the worst team in the Big Ten. We came here to beat the top dogs and to compete with the best in the country,” said Lombardi. “It’s a good opportunity. We’ve been looking forward to this now for a while, so we’re excited to go out there and play and show the country what we’re about.”

“We’re focused on preparing for Ohio State because that’s what we can control,” said Coach Tucker. “We don’t have any information that would tell us not to do that.”

The Spartans are set to play No. 3/4 Ohio State this Saturday, Dec. 5 at noon.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.