Holiday lights in full force at Michigan International Speedway

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Known as the fastest track on the NASCAR circuit, Michigan International Speedway once again will be transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season.

Beginning on November 26 and running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route, which winds throughout the MIS grounds, will feature more than 300 displays and thousands of lights, including six lighted tunnels and 15 mega trees. Guests can view the color and pageantry synonymous with the holiday season from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. This is the fourth year that Nite Lites has come to Michigan International Speedway.

The holiday display will open for cars starting on November 26 at 5:30 pm and will remain open every day through December 31. The hours are as follows: 5:30 – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday; 5:30 – 10:00 pm, Friday & Saturday. Admission prices are $25 per car Sunday – Thursday and $30 on Friday & Saturday. Mini-buses, limousines and motor homes are $45 each while tour buses are $100. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

“Nite Lites has become a holiday tradition at Michigan International Speedway, and we are thrilled to be able to do it this year in a socially-distanced way,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “We know that this event plays an important role in bringing the community together and getting it into the holiday spirit, and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome guests to our track in a safe, festive, family-friendly environment. We look forward to having Nite Lites back for many years to come.”

Guests should enter the Speedway via the US-12 entrance only, 12626 US-12, Brooklyn, Mich. 49230.

Monday, December 7 has been designated as Veterans Night, as all veterans and active duty military will be admitted for free.

Because of the pandemic, several aspects which had been a part of the show previously will not be in effect this year. The 5K which typically kicks off Nite Lites, will not be held this year. The Winter Wonderland display, which had been open on weekends, also will not take place.

For more information, fans can go to www.nitelitesshow.com or email nitelites@frontier.com.

