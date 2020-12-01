Advertisement

Meridian Twp. partially reopening offices as temperatures drop

Limited access is available at the township police department, fire station, and service center.
The Meridian Township municipal building is one of a handful of offices reopening to the public...
The Meridian Township municipal building is one of a handful of offices reopening to the public as temperatures drop.(Meridian Township Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township buildings are partially re-opening to the public with limited access to safely serve residents during frigid weather.

The town hall room of the municipal building located at 5151 Marsh Rd is now available for people to make tax and utility payments, as well as process permit paperwork.

“We have instituted extreme safety measures inside our building to be able to open up and serve the public,” said Township Manager Frank L. Walsh. “The last thing we want is for our residents to stand outside in the Michigan winter waiting for public service.”

Limited access is also available at the township police department, fire station, and service center.

Visitors should still wear a mask when inside the building and must stop at the security desk. Residents are urged to continue utilizing low contact or digital options for assistanceLimited access is also available at the township police department, fire station, and service center. such as the township’s website, email, phone or 24-Hour White Drop Boxes located outside the municipal building.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Arizona holds hearing for Trump campaign, GOP on election integrity
Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent

Latest News

Harris Nature Center hosts virtual Chipmunk Story Time
Failure by homeowners to clear snow and ice from Lansing sidewalks could result in a $150 fine.
City of Lansing reminding residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice
12-1 Midday Weather
Charities say Giving Tuesday is especially important this year