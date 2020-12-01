Meridian Twp. partially reopening offices as temperatures drop

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township buildings are partially re-opening to the public with limited access to safely serve residents during frigid weather.

The town hall room of the municipal building located at 5151 Marsh Rd is now available for people to make tax and utility payments, as well as process permit paperwork.

“We have instituted extreme safety measures inside our building to be able to open up and serve the public,” said Township Manager Frank L. Walsh. “The last thing we want is for our residents to stand outside in the Michigan winter waiting for public service.”

Limited access is also available at the township police department, fire station, and service center.

Visitors should still wear a mask when inside the building and must stop at the security desk. Residents are urged to continue utilizing low contact or digital options for assistance such as the township's website, email, phone or 24-Hour White Drop Boxes located outside the municipal building.

