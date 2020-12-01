Advertisement

Mayor Schor announces approval for City Market building redevelopment

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many wondered what would become of the former City Market building.

On Monday, Mayor Andy Schor announced that both the project plan and lease agreements for the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club has received approval by the Lansing City Council.

“The former City Market area is a riverfront space that has the opportunity to bring more vibrancy to Lansing’s Stadium District, Downtown and Eastside. I am appreciative of the investment by Detroit Rising Development in our city. Their plan to revitalize this area and offer a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for our residents and visitors will have a lasting effect in this area of our city. City Council has approved this project and the redevelopment will move forward, even in these tough times.” said Mayor Schor.

The new club will be put in the former City Market building.

Detroit Rising Development (DRD) is also helping by financing the redevelopment efforts.

The Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club will be a hub housing food, drink, games, community classes and entertainment. Detroit Rising Development plans to lease the building as well as complete improvements to the existing space and add a second-floor mezzanine.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Arizona holds hearing for Trump campaign, GOP on election integrity
Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent

Latest News

Harris Nature Center hosts virtual Chipmunk Story Time
The Meridian Township municipal building is one of a handful of offices reopening to the public...
Meridian Twp. partially reopening offices as temperatures drop
Failure by homeowners to clear snow and ice from Lansing sidewalks could result in a $150 fine.
City of Lansing reminding residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice
12-1 Midday Weather
Charities say Giving Tuesday is especially important this year