Mayor Schor announces approval for City Market building redevelopment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many wondered what would become of the former City Market building.

On Monday, Mayor Andy Schor announced that both the project plan and lease agreements for the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club has received approval by the Lansing City Council.

“The former City Market area is a riverfront space that has the opportunity to bring more vibrancy to Lansing’s Stadium District, Downtown and Eastside. I am appreciative of the investment by Detroit Rising Development in our city. Their plan to revitalize this area and offer a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for our residents and visitors will have a lasting effect in this area of our city. City Council has approved this project and the redevelopment will move forward, even in these tough times.” said Mayor Schor.

The new club will be put in the former City Market building.

Detroit Rising Development (DRD) is also helping by financing the redevelopment efforts.

The Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club will be a hub housing food, drink, games, community classes and entertainment. Detroit Rising Development plans to lease the building as well as complete improvements to the existing space and add a second-floor mezzanine.

