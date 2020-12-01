Advertisement

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

The tab before tip was $7.02
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into an eatery called Nighttown last month, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed...

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Arizona holds hearing for Trump campaign, GOP on election integrity

Latest News

Dad fights for virtual special education changes
Dad fights for virtual special education changes
Spartans face toughest test in Blue Devils Tuesday Night
No. 8 MSU @ No. 6 Duke: Live updates
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Giving Tuesday means more in 2020
Giving Tuesday means more in 2020
COVID-19 cases straining small hospitals
COVID-19 cases straining small hospitals